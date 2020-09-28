18

BTS, Sandeul, and Jessi top Instiz chart for the fourth week of September 2020

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."


Check out the chart rankings for the fourth week of September (September 21 - September 27) below!

Instiz Chart Singles Ranking

1. BTS - "Dynamite" - 30,697 Points



2. Sandeul - "Slightly Tipsy" - 15,755 Points



3. Jessi ft. Lee Hyori - "NUNU NANA" - 10,445 Points



4. Hwa Sa - "Maria" - 9,608 Points



5. J.Y. Park & Sunmi - "When We Disco" - 9,380 Points



6. Standing Egg - "Old Song" - 8,733 Points



7.

Kyuhyun - "The Moment My Heart Fluttered" - 8,246 Points



8. IU ft. Suga - "Eight" - 7,464 Points



9. SSAK3 (Lee Hyori, Rain, Yoo Jae Suk) - "Beach Again" - 7,195 Points



10. BLACKPINK - "How You Like That" - 6,580 Points

Source: Instiz iCHART

