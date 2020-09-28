Golden Child unveil charming teaser photos of their second single 'Pump It Up' as they pump up the mood

Golden Child released a new batch of teaser photos for their upcoming second mini-album.

On September 29 at midnight KST, the boy group unveiled more concept photos for their upcoming 2nd single album 'Pump It Up'. In the previous teaser photos, they showed off the autumn vibes with warm colors of red and brown. This time, they show off a more fresh vibe with colors of blue and yellow.

The boys of Golden Child seem like college students in a dorm as they show off their charms.

The 2nd single will be released on October 7 at 6 PM KST. Stay tuned for more teasers to come!