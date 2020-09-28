49

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BTS is back at #1 on Billboard's 'HOT 100'

BTS returns to the top of Billboards 'HOT 100' chart dated October 3, 2020.

On September 28, Billboard released the highly anticipated 'HOT 100' chart dated for October 3, and many BTS fans are celebrating as they see their beloved boy band at the top once again. BTS made number 1 on HOT 100 with "Dynamite" for the third time.

Many fans are taking to social media to share the news with fans all across the world as they congratulate BTS as well.

BTS is setting another record as they ranked number 1 for two weeks, rank 2 for two weeks, then they are at number 1 again. They are making number 1 on the Billboard charts for the third time this month.

Billboard announced this news on Twitter but the full chart will be updated on September 29th. The HOT 100 charts take into consideration the number of streaming in the U.S., radio airplay, and sales data.

  1. BTS
OasisInDesert367 pts 57 minutes ago 1
57 minutes ago

Congrats! 🎉

6

darkangel4524,269 pts 47 minutes ago 1
47 minutes ago

BTS is the first act in Billboard history to have simultaneously topped the following:


Billboard Hot 100 no 1

Billboard Global single 200 no 1
Billboard Global single 200(ex. Us) no 1

They go a BAK... Billboard All Kill

