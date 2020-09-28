BTS is back at #1 on Billboard's 'HOT 100'

BTS returns to the top of Billboards 'HOT 100' chart dated October 3, 2020.

On September 28, Billboard released the highly anticipated 'HOT 100' chart dated for October 3, and many BTS fans are celebrating as they see their beloved boy band at the top once again. BTS made number 1 on HOT 100 with "Dynamite" for the third time.



🎉Billboard #Hot100 No.1 AGAIN🎉

아미 여러분 덕분에 또 한번의 기적이 일어났습니다.#BTS_Dynamite 에 꾸준한 사랑 보내주시는 전 세계 아미 여러분, 정말 감사합니다!



Thank you #BTSARMY for your support and love. You made this happen!#LifeisDynamite #ShiningthroughHOT100 https://t.co/8IQWgpGDIo — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) September 28, 2020

Many fans are taking to social media to share the news with fans all across the world as they congratulate BTS as well.

BTS is setting another record as they ranked number 1 for two weeks, rank 2 for two weeks, then they are at number 1 again. They are making number 1 on the Billboard charts for the third time this month.

Billboard announced this news on Twitter but the full chart will be updated on September 29th. The HOT 100 charts take into consideration the number of streaming in the U.S., radio airplay, and sales data.

DYNAMITE IS #1 AGAIN YAAASSS 🤩✨ pic.twitter.com/UZN4WRpmVF — ⟭⟬ 𝒃𝒓𝒊⁷₁₁₈ • namu enthusiast🐨🌱 (@iSwoonforJoon) September 28, 2020