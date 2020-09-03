Jessi shocks her 'The Sixth Sense' cast members from episode 1

Jessi shocked her 'The Sixth Sense' cast members from the start.



tvN's 'The Sixth Sense' premiered on September 3, and from episode 1, the rapper surprised her fellow cast members. After arriving late, Jessi made a loud entrance as she apologized to Yoo Jae Suk, Oh Na Ra, and Jeon So Min. When Lovelyz' Lee Mi Joo enters the room a moment later, the cast members began talking about bra size.



Lee Mi Joo says she's a fan of Jessi, saying, "I'm a fan. I saw her on 'Running Man'. 'My chest is big!'" When Jessi said she's not that well-endowed, Jeon So Min states, "No, they are big." However, the rapper's actual bra size seems to surprise everyone as Jeon So Min reveals they wear the same size.



Later on when they had to guess which cast member has the most dating experience, Jeon So Min and Oh Na Ra chose Jessi. However, the rapper stops everyone and states earnestly, "I've only dated 5 people."



'The Sixth Sense', produced by former 'Running Man' PD Jung Chul Min, follows Yoo Jae Suk, Oh Na Ra, Jeon So Min, Lee Mi Joo, and Jessi as they attempt to find the fake among the real with their "sixth sense."



Check out the clip featuring Jessi's most hilarious moments on 'The Sixth Sense' above!