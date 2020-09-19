Jay Park says he's planning to retire as an artist soon

Jay Park talked about retiring from the industry.





In an interview he had with other H1GHR Music label artists, he talked about the rumors that he would be retiring soon. He confirmed that he was thinking of retiring in two years, if not next year. He clarified that he was retiring as a celebrity, not as the label CEO. He would continue to use his connections and abilities to help the label, but is thinking of stopping filming MVs, photoshoots, interviews, and other similar things.





You can check out the full interview above.



