2

0

Misc
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 21 minutes ago

Jay Park says he's planning to retire as an artist soon

AKP STAFF

Jay Park talked about retiring from the industry.


In an interview he had with other H1GHR Music label artists, he talked about the rumors that he would be retiring soon. He confirmed that he was thinking of retiring in two years, if not next year. He clarified that he was retiring as a celebrity, not as the label CEO. He would continue to use his connections and abilities to help the label, but is thinking of stopping filming MVs, photoshoots, interviews, and other similar things.


You can check out the full interview above. 

  1. Jay Park
1 289 Share 100% Upvoted

0

allmybiasrtaken26 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

he says that but...i'm not really believing it

-DNR-

Share
Pentagon
Cube says "Yanan is Back!" after his long hiatus
31 minutes ago   1   1,270

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND