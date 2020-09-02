BLACKPINK's "Kill This Love" MV hits 1 Billion views on YouTube

On September 2nd KST, YG Entertainment announced on Twitter that BLACKPINK's "Kill This Love" music video has hit 1 Billion views on Youtube.

Released back in 2019, "Kill This Love" received much love with a strong pop tune and powerful vocals of the girls. This song was a more intense beat compared to BLACKPINK's previous songs. It also portrays the girls who breakthrough their heartbreak as they sing "Kill this love before it kills you too".

Many netizens state that the "Break This Love" concept was the most fitting for BLACKPINK. The girl group was able to show a variety of concepts and outfits but all exuding the powerful female protagonist's vibe. This is the group's 2nd music video to hit 1 Billion views after "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du." The girls will have a 3rd MV to hit 1 Billion views soon as their MV for "Boombayah" is currently at 960 million views.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK for hitting the 1 Billion mark!