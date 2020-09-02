Netizens wonder if Girls' Generation is getting ready for a comeback as a producer reveals some interesting news

Recently, the online communities of social media have been excited as a netizen uploaded a clip of a producer who claims to have pitched music for Girls' Generation's new single.

Many Girls' Generation fans have become excited to hear the news that their beloved girl group will be returning with a single. However, there are some who wonder who this producer is.

The producer in the video claims that he is just pitching and that nothing has been confirmed yet. Although nothing has been confirmed, many Girls' Generation fans have their hopes up that the girl group is preparing for a possible comeback while some still doubt the news if it's even real.

Check out the video clip below.

Snsd coming early 2021 I'm hoping — 👑 SNSD 13th Anniversary🌷🇲🇾 (@soneslovesoshi) September 2, 2020

PERIOD THE LEGENDS ARE COMING BACK AND WON'T LET OTHER GROUPS BREATHE pic.twitter.com/lvf5ixVJHX — Taechnology (@swfspurpose) September 2, 2020

YESSS OMGG I SAWWW 😭😭😭 but the producer did say its just a pitched idea so nothing is confirmed or placed yet. however we can assume they are working on something since you cant just pitch something without any context right??? lets hope for the best 🙏😭😭 — nel; (@zerotaengoo) September 2, 2020

Is this real or you guys are just clowning me? — Alexandra the GREAT | Yes, WEEEKLY has 3 E's (@sOOOjin_wEEEkly) September 2, 2020