Big Hit Entertainment reveals BTS' malicious commenter given maximum penalty

Big Hit Entertainment revealed BTS' malicious commenter was given the maximum penalty.



On September 24, the label announced the progress of legal action against malicious comments about BTS. Big Hit Entertainment stated, "The court recently sentenced a writer of malicious postings to the maximum penalty in court, who the company sued on 3 occasions for defamation. The perpetrator has persistently written malicious postings and was fined a total of 4 million Won ($3409.45 USD) for 3 criminal cases by the Seoul Eastern District Court on July 30 and September 1, 2020. One of them in particular is a fine of 2 million Won ($1704.80 USD), the highest penalty in court for contempt."



Big Hit further stated that additional charges are also being filed in the case of someone continuously using and creating new accounts to write malicious postings. The label continued, "If the criminal act continues even after the final sentence, the company plans to file a civil compensation claim, and there will be no agreement or leniency. Please note that posts that take the police investigation lightly or spread false information about the complaint are also being submitted to the court as additional evidence for stronger punishment."



In recent news, BTS spoke at the '75th UN General Assembly', and they recently filmed for 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'.