SM Entertainment confirms SHINee's Key will be discharged from military service next month

SM Entertainment confirmed SHINee's Key will be discharged from his military service next month.



On September 24, reports revealed Key would be discharged per COVID-19 protocol in 2 weeks, and he's already returned home for his final vacation. SM Entertainment has now confirmed, "Key is currently on his final leave, and he'll be discharged on October 7 without returning back to base. This is according to discharge guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on the military base. There will be no specific event for his discharge."



Key enlisted for his mandatory military service in March of 2019, and he served as part of the military band. He and SHINee member Onew have wrapped up their military service, while Minho is still currently serving.



In other news, Key is expected to promote soon after his official discharge.