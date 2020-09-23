BTS filmed at Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul for NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

it was reported that BTS filmed at the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul for the NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'.

On September 23, BTS recently filmed for the show at the historical site according to an industry official. The filming took place late in the afternoon with the area blocked off to citizens.

This is a meaningful event since BTS is increasing global recognition through their Kpop music. They will now be performing at a historical site that is named as Korea's cultural heritage no. 117 and one of the most popular tourist attractions. Along with BTS's performances, Korean heritage will be broadcasted on the popular U.S. television network.

BTS has also served as an honorary ambassador for tourism in Korea since 2017.



The performance that has been recorded on this say will be aired on the 'The Tonight Show' for five consecutive days starting from September 28 to October 2nd, which was named the 'BTS Week' on the show.

Starting with "Dynamite," BTS will be showing off performances of different songs each day during the five days. They will meet their fans through special segments of the show as well as through exclusive interviews.



Meanwhile, BTS entered No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard's single chart "Hot 100," on its first week of release with "Dynamite". It continued to top the chart on Sept. 12, maintaining its No. 1 spot for the second consecutive week. BTS maintains their popularity throughout the month as they came in second place in the third week.

