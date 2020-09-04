Actor Lee Minho displays his 'boyfriend' look as he updates his fans through social media

Actor Lee Min Ho updated his fans through his social media and showed off his 'boyfriend' look.

Lee Min Ho posted photos without any captions on his Instagram account on September 4th. The photos were photos of Lee Min Ho enjoying a night walk around the neighborhood.

In the photos, Lee Minho is seen wearing comfortable clothes in his shorts and a grey windbreaker jacket. He boasted of a modelesque physique with his tall height and slim figure.

He also showed his playfulness as he took photos of himself reflected on a road reflector mirror.

Many netizens complimented the actor stating, "You can see his handsomeness even through his mask.", "His proportions are out of this world." while other netizens wished for Lee Min Ho's good health.

Meanwhile, Lee Min Ho's most recent work was 'The King: Eternal Monarch' which aired back in June.

