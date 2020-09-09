Actress Shin Min Ah in talks to star as lead in upcoming drama 'I'm a Nurse, a Human'

Actress Shin Min Ah is in talks to star as the lead of the upcoming drama 'I'm a Nurse, a Human'.



On September 9, reports revealed Shin Min Ah would be playing an intensive care unit nurse with 15 years of experience under her belt for the new medical drama series, and her label AM Entertainment clarified, "It's true Shin Min Ah received an offer to star in 'I'm a Nurse, a Human', but nothing is confirmed."



'I'm a Nurse, a Human' is based on the book of the same name about author Kim Hyun Ah's real-life experience as a surgical ICU nurse. It centers around the idea that nurses are not angels, but humans who do their best to look after their patients. If cast, Shin Min Ah will be playing ICU nurse Park Hee Ae, who works her hardest to take care of patients but decides to change after receiving abuse from a patient's guardian.



In other news, Shin Min Ah was confirmed to star in the drama 'Here', which was indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Her film 'Diva' premieres in theaters on September 23 KST.