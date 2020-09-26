Actor Go Kyung Pyo's mother passes away

According to media outlet reports on September 26, actor Go Kyung Pyo's mother passed away earlier on this day.

A funeral hall has been set up at the Shinchon Severance Hospital. The actor is currently by his mother's side at the funeral hall, after adjusting his filming schedules for JTBC's 'Private Life'.

Meanwhile, Go Kyung Pyo's first production back after his mandatory military service, JTBC's 'Private Life', is expected to premiere on October 7.

Our condolences to the actor and his family.

