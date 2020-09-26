0

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 16 minutes ago

Actor Go Kyung Pyo's mother passes away

AKP STAFF

According to media outlet reports on September 26, actor Go Kyung Pyo's mother passed away earlier on this day.

A funeral hall has been set up at the Shinchon Severance Hospital. The actor is currently by his mother's side at the funeral hall, after adjusting his filming schedules for JTBC's 'Private Life'. 

Meanwhile, Go Kyung Pyo's first production back after his mandatory military service, JTBC's 'Private Life', is expected to premiere on October 7. 

Our condolences to the actor and his family. 

  1. Go Kyung Pyo
2 2,247 Share Be the first to vote

0

maya-lee0 pt 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

May her soul Rest In Peace I love this actor

Share

0

harperoh134 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

Condolence, Go Kyung Po!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Go Kyung Pyo
Actor Go Kyung Pyo's mother passes away
15 minutes ago   2   2,181
SuperM drops As we wish series
1 hour ago   0   213

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND