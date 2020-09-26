TWICE don on warm fall colors in their latest Japanese single teaser image

TWICE have revealed a gorgeous and moody teaser image for their upcoming 7th Japanese single, "Better"!

TWICE's 'Better' contains the girls' title track "Better" as well as a b-side track "Scorpion", and the physical album will be available in 4 unique versions including first press limited editions A and B, a regular edition, plus a ONCE Japan fanclub limited edition.

The single album is expected to hit store shelves this November 18. Meanwhile, the TWICE girls are also currently busy preparing for their comeback in Korea! JYP Entertainment recently confirmed the group's domestic comeback date for October 26.