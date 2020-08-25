Lovelyz' Mijoo says she wants to be like Lee Hyori in 'Pilates S' interview

Lovelyz' Mijoo revealed she wants to be like Lee Hyori in an interview with 'Pilates S'.



Mijoo is featured in the September issue of 'Pilates S', and she took on the concept 'Back to Fever of Generation X' for a late '90s and early 2000s look. When asked how she felt about the 'newtro - new retro' wave and project group SSAK3 (Lee Hyori, Yoo Jae Suk, Rain), she shared, "As one of the real fans who loves music from back then, I liked the meaning of it. It made me think that I want to be like the SSAK3 sunbaenims, who've lasted so long in the industry. I want to be a model for my hoobaes."



She continued, "I want to be someone like Lee Hyori sunbaenim, who's good at everything from performances to variety. She had a fatal charm for her performances of '10 Minutes' and 'U Go Girl', and I have a great desire to swallow up the stage. I also want to be a long-running artist, who can be deeply embedded in the hearts of my fans."



In other news, Lovelyz are dropping their seventh mini album 'Unforgettable' on September 1 KST.

