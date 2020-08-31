Taemin looks innocent in the fourth teaser images for his upcoming album 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1'

SHINee's Taemin is preparing for his comeback as he drops his fourth set of teaser images.



Previously, he unveiled the 'Innocent' version of his mood sampler along with four new teaser images. On September 1st, he dropped the fourth set of teaser images.



In the teaser images, Taemin boasts of innocent boyish charm as he poses in a green sweater and shorts.

Last month, he has released the prologue single "2 KIDS" back on August 4th. His full album 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1' will drop on September 7 at 6 PM KST. so stay tuned for more teasers to come!

