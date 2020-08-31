CRAVITY drops dance practice video for 'Flame'

CRAVITY has released a special treat for fans!

On August 31 KST, the Starship Entertainment rookie group unveiled a dance practice video for their current single "Flame," the title track off of their 2nd mini album 'HIDEOUT: The New Day We Step Into.' In the video, all nine members are seen dressed casually in their agency practice room. They effortlessly go through the full stage choreography for the song, showing their talents in well-synced performance.

Meanwhile, 'HIDEOUT: The New Day We Step Into' was released on August 24.





Check out the dance practice video above!



