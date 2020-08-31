Stray Kids release teaser photos of members Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, and Hyunjin for their album repackage 'IN生'

Stray Kids is ready to release their first album repackage 'IN生'.



On September 1st at midnight KST, the boys revealed 4 unit teaser images for the upcoming album repackage. The teaser images that were revealed are of members Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, and Hyunjin.

In the photos, the members show off their stunning good looks as they prepare for the release of their album repackage 'IN生'.

'IN生' will be released on September 14 KST so stay tuned for more details to come until then!