News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 18 minutes ago

Singer Som Hae In announces she has broken up with her girlfriend

Singer Som Hae In, who came out as bisexual last year, delivered the news that she had broken up with her girlfriend.

On August 4th, XSports News covered the exclusive story and confirmed that Som Hae In had broken up with her girlfriend that she had dated for the past year.

Som Hae In posted a message on her Instagram page saying, "I've decided to part ways with the person I dated openly for the first time. We're just returning back to our own daily lives. She will return to her place in life and I will continue to work diligently in mine."

Around July of last year, Som Hae In became the hot topic when she revealed that she was bisexual and that she was dating her now ex-girlfriend. She received much interest of netizens as she came out to the public. Since her coming out, Som Hae In had released her single "Same Here" and continued her promotion as a singer. Currently, she is preparing to make her debut as an actor.
 

Meanwhile, Som Hae In first made her name known through the popular Mnet TV program 'Idol School' back in 2017. She had built up her career as she consistently released songs.

어떻게 말을 전할까 고민을 많이 하다가 이렇게 글을 남겨요. 제가 처음으로 공개연애를 했었던 친구와 함께 가던 발길을 멈추고 각자의 길을 가는 것을 응원하기로 결정했어요. 그 친구는 스크린이나 연예계에서 활동하는 친구도 아니고 커밍아웃과 함께 저의 연애가 크게 알려져서 많은 분들이 관심을 가져주셨기에 이렇게 글을 올려 알리는게 맞다고 판단해서 글을 올리게 되었어요. 저희는 그저 원래 있던 본인의 자리로 돌아가는 것 뿐이라, 그 친구는 그 친구 자리에서 저는 여전히 제 자리에서 열심히 하겠습니다. 그 동안 저의 연애에 응원해주시고 관심 주셨던 분들께 감사드려요. - After thinking countless times about how to explain, and clearing the thoughts I decided to write it here. We have stop our relationship and settled to move on, with the friend who had been in public relations with me for the first time and cheer and encourage each other for the separate path we’ve chosen for our lives She is not a friend who is active on the screen or the entertainment world, and my relationship announcing that I am coming out as bisexual has given so much interest and thoughts from so many people, which I think it is the right thing to announce what happened and to post this message here. We're just going back to our daily lives, and she's still going to work hard for her life and I’m going to work hard for my life too. In the meantime, I would like to thank those who supported and who had shown interest and affection to me and my friend.

