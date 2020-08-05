Singer Som Hae In announces she has broken up with her girlfriend

Singer Som Hae In, who came out as bisexual last year, delivered the news that she had broken up with her girlfriend.



On August 4th, XSports News covered the exclusive story and confirmed that Som Hae In had broken up with her girlfriend that she had dated for the past year.



Som Hae In posted a message on her Instagram page saying, "I've decided to part ways with the person I dated openly for the first time. We're just returning back to our own daily lives. She will return to her place in life and I will continue to work diligently in mine."



Around July of last year, Som Hae In became the hot topic when she revealed that she was bisexual and that she was dating her now ex-girlfriend. She received much interest of netizens as she came out to the public. Since her coming out, Som Hae In had released her single "Same Here" and continued her promotion as a singer. Currently, she is preparing to make her debut as an actor.



Meanwhile, Som Hae In first made her name known through the popular Mnet TV program 'Idol School' back in 2017. She had built up her career as she consistently released songs.