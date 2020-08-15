Seven O'clock unveil teaser schedule for 'Highway'

On August 15, boy group Seven O'clock revealed the teaser schedule for their upcoming comeback with "Highway".

Starting from solo concept photo teasers to pre-release and a live showcase, Seven O'clock are gearing fans' anticipation up for this comeback.

Prior the release of this teaser schedule, the group has already released the individual concept photos of group members Taeyoung and Hangyeom. Check them out below!

Meanwhile, the group will be pre-releasing their album on August 22, and the album will officially be released on August 28.