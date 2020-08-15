Jennie, Irene and Seunghee top female Individual brand value rankings for August

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has published the brand value rankings of individual female K-Pop idols for the month of August.

From July 15 to August 15, the institute conducted big data analysis on data collected from 510 individual girl group members, including in media activity, participation, community activity, communication, etc. Comparing with the index in July 2020, the activity for August has decreased by 14.17%.

In the August edition of female individual brand value rankings, occupying the top 3 spots are members from different girl groups. They are namely, BLACKPINK’s Jennie with a reputation index of 2,549,026 (41.13% decrease), Red Velvet’s Irene with 2,216,706 (30.52% decrease), and Oh My Girl’s Seunghee with 2,012,142 (154.80% increase).

From 4th to 10th are: Oh My Girl’s Arin, April’s Naeun, Red Velvet’s Seulgi, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Mamamoo’s Hwasa, BLACKPINK’s Lisa and BLACKPINK’s Rose.

