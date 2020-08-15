Netizens can't stop talking about ITZY's Yeji's visuals

ITZY's Yeji has always been gorgeous but lately more netizens are falling in love with her charm and good looks.



On August 15th, a post on a popular online community gained attention for posting gifs and pictures of Yeji. The post was simply titled, "ITZY's Yeji visual" but it was enough to make over 600 netizens fall in love with the idol and share their thoughts in the comments. Some of the comments include:



"She has such unique features. I can't look away"

"She really looks like a cute desert fox!"

"So trendy and there's something about her that makes her extremely attractive"

"I can't believe someone actually talked sh*t about her looks when she is this gorgeous"





What do you think?