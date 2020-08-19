Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi appear on 'TIME 100 talks' as they send a message to the healthcare workers and perform their song "Monster"

Red Velvet members Irene and Seulgi appeared on 'TIME 100 talks' to deliver a warm message to the medical staff and healthcare workers who are working in the frontlines to fight this COVID19 pandemic.

Irene started off the message by expressing her gratitude and appreciation to all the healthcare workers who are working day and night to fight the virus in the frontlines. Then, Seulgi added her gratitude towards their fans for showing their love and support for the group. The duo delivered a message of hope as they encouraged everyone to stay positive during these difficult times.

They also performed their new song "Monster", which was released earlier back in July of this year.

Check out the videos below.