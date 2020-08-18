New 4-member girl group Lunarsolar, under JPLANET Entertainment, shares fun & elegant debut concept images

JPLANET Entertainment will be launching a new 4-member girl group equipped with both a fun and an elegant image, called Lunarsolar!

The group is made up of 4-members including Jian, Yuuri, Eseo, and Taeryung. The ladies plan on debuting this coming September 2 with the release of their 1st single "Solar: flare' and title track "Oh Ya Ya Ya".

As you can see in Lunarsolar's debut concept images below, the girl group boasts two different personas just like their name indicates - a more spunky and playful persona, as well as a graceful, white persona.

Get to know the members of Lunarsolar below while you wait for their official debut, coming soon!