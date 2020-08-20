10

ATEEZ's San is ready to take on the followup promotion of 'ZERO: FEVER Part. 1' with the track "THANXX"

ATEEZ continues to excite fans as they drop more concept images for each member in preparation for their followup promotion with "THANXX".

ATEEZ will start promotion with their second track "THAXX", and they will also release the full version of the MV for the song soon. The group is gearing up for their followup promotion as the concept photos of San have been released.

Fans will be able to see the live performance of the track "THANXX" very soon as they release more concept photos of the members. So stay tuned for the concept photos and more!

1

kxk6,134 pts 28 minutes ago 0
28 minutes ago

THE LIP STICKERS ARE SO PRETTY ON HIM PLS

0

xx-jenn-xx2,319 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

OMGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG *DEAD...JUST DEAD***....San bby!! Why does he have to be so hot!! He's so beautiful omg

misc.
Actor Kim Won Hae also tests positive for COVID19
11 hours ago   24   54,174
Kpop Girl Groups Rankings & Rank Distribution
