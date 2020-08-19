Lovelyz release second concept photos for their seventh mini-album 'Unforgettable'

Lovelyz is preparing to make their comeback with their seventh mini-album as they release more teaser photos.

On August 19th KST, Woollim Entertainment released the first set of concept photos for their 7th mini-album 'Unforgettable'. Now on August 20th at midnight KST, the girl group released the second concept photos. These concept photos also consist of individual member photos along with a group photo.

Previously, all the members of Lovelyz were wearing the same black outfit making them look chic but this time, the girls are wearing all white. The teaser photos are also decorated with an ornate looking border, which adds on to the pure, classic vibe.

Their upcoming album will be released on September 1st KST. Stay tuned for more teasers to come!