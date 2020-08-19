DAY6's unit Even of Day drops teaser images of member Wonpil for their upcoming album 'The Book of Us : Gluon - Nothing Can Tear Us Apart'

DAY6's unit Even of Day is preparing to make their debut with their upcoming mini-album as they release teaser photos of individual members.

Previously, Even of Day released teaser photos of member Young K. This time, they released the photos of member Wonpil. Wonpil appears in the same background as the backgrounds that member Young K posed in. The first teaser photo, he poses in front of a moon and in the second photo, he seems to be on a boat. In the third photo, Wonpil is seen sweeping his wet hair back.

DAY6's first unit group will officially drop their album and MV on August 31st at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for more teasers to come!