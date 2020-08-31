President Moon Jae In sincerely congratulates BTS on their historic Billboard 'Hot 100' #1

South Korea's president Moon Jae In took to his official Twitter on September 1 to sincerely congratulate BTS on their historic Billboard 'Hot 100' #1!

As many of you know, BTS recently made history back on August 31 as their first English single "Dynamite" debuted at #1 on Billboard's 'Hot 100' chart for the week of September 5. In his Twitter post, president Moon Jae In commented on what an amazing feat this achievement was, and also thanked the BTS members for bringing hopeful consolation through music during these difficult times.



Check out president Moon's Twitter post below!

BTS has achieved its first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, writing a new chapter in K-pop history as the first Korean band to do so. After having topped the Billboard 200 main album chart four times, they have now reached No. 1 on both charts. — 문재인 (@moonriver365) September 1, 2020