28

4

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 51 minutes ago

President Moon Jae In sincerely congratulates BTS on their historic Billboard 'Hot 100' #1

AKP STAFF

South Korea's president Moon Jae In took to his official Twitter on September 1 to sincerely congratulate BTS on their historic Billboard 'Hot 100' #1!

As many of you know, BTS recently made history back on August 31 as their first English single "Dynamite" debuted at #1 on Billboard's 'Hot 100' chart for the week of September 5. In his Twitter post, president Moon Jae In commented on what an amazing feat this achievement was, and also thanked the BTS members for bringing hopeful consolation through music during these difficult times. 

Check out president Moon's Twitter post below!

  1. BTS
4 3,473 Share 88% Upvoted

2

rania43,393 pts 14 minutes ago 0
14 minutes ago

A group like BTS only comes once in a lifetime. I am so glad to be born and alive in this era. May BTS be happy and more successful in the future 💜💜💜

Share

2

papaya-oyl23 pts 16 minutes ago 0
16 minutes ago

The fact that the Korean president is talking about them and congratulating them shows how important BTS is to Korea! Im so proud of the boys for everything theyve done for me and fans around the world! Theyve been a light to everyone who have been struggling, and Im sure there are some who have been helped a lot by the boys! Congrats again and happy birthday Kookie!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Here are the most popular K-pop idols in Japan
8 hours ago   33   21,587

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND