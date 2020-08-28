33

32

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Kim Jong Seob of 'YG Treasure Box' expected to debut with upcoming FNC Entertainment boy group

AKP STAFF

Kim Jong Seob of 'YG Treasure Box' is reportedly debuting with an upcoming boy group from FNC Entertainment.

According to reports, Kim Jong Seob has joined FNC Entertainment as a trainee after leaving YG Entertainment and appearing on the survival show 'YG Treasure Box'. There is speculation he'll be joining the next boy group from the label.

The FNC Entertainment trainee is also expected to appear in 'P1H: The Beginning of a New World', which will follow the agency's upcoming boy group debut in a sci-fi story concept. The plot revolves around 6 boys from the stars Alkaid and Alcor, who arrive on Earth to save the planet from the spread of a strange virus.

Stay tuned for updates on Kim Jong Seob and 'P1H: The Beginning of a New World'!

  1. misc.
  2. KIM JONG SEOB
  3. YG TREASURE BOX
5 9,532 Share 51% Upvoted

0

Melodyhyl0 pt 22 hours ago 0
22 hours ago

I never noticed that he does look kind of young before I read the comments. (He was born in 2005 if I remember correctly)

Share

0

brideofchani3,117 pts 22 hours ago 1
22 hours ago

ok....

i thought i was gonna get more perfect talented hotties like sf9

more doll eyed baby angels like chani

more aegyo filled fox princes like inseong

more exotic eyed cheekbone kings like taeyang

another dreamdate tol!king like rowoonie

a second cat-loving supermodel like zuho

perhaps a visual amongst visuals like hwiyoung

but apparently not

i'm getting....8 year olds?

....where are his parents?

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND