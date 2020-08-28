Kim Jong Seob of 'YG Treasure Box' expected to debut with upcoming FNC Entertainment boy group

Kim Jong Seob of 'YG Treasure Box' is reportedly debuting with an upcoming boy group from FNC Entertainment.



According to reports, Kim Jong Seob has joined FNC Entertainment as a trainee after leaving YG Entertainment and appearing on the survival show 'YG Treasure Box'. There is speculation he'll be joining the next boy group from the label.



The FNC Entertainment trainee is also expected to appear in 'P1H: The Beginning of a New World', which will follow the agency's upcoming boy group debut in a sci-fi story concept. The plot revolves around 6 boys from the stars Alkaid and Alcor, who arrive on Earth to save the planet from the spread of a strange virus.



Stay tuned for updates on Kim Jong Seob and 'P1H: The Beginning of a New World'!