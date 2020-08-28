Lee Seung Gi's label confirms malicious commenter was heavily fined

Lee Seung Gi's label has confirmed one of his malicious commenters has been heavily fined.



On August 28, Hook Entertainment gave an update on their ongoing legal action against malicious commenters, and they revealed one hater was fined 5 million Won ($4228.19 USD) for their malicious comments against the singer and actor. The label stated, "Out of all the suits we've filed so far, one malicious commenter was sentenced to pay a heavy fine of 5 million Won by the Daegu District Courts on August 19, 2020."



The label further stated they're pursuing a civil suit for compensation of damages, and they plan to continue to pursue criminal and civil action against malicious commenters. Hook Entertainment continued, "For all other cases where the individuals have been identified, the prosecution has placed them on wanted lists as they're currently in hiding. Some malicious commenters have families ask for lighter sentences, but we'll not make any settlements and ensure their cases go through the necessary legal procedures."



In other news, Lee Seung Gi and veteran singer-songwriter Yoo Hee Yeol are teaming up as the hostsof JTBC's new music variety show 'Sing Again'.