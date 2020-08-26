FNC Entertainment announces new boy group debut + movie premiere with 'P1H: Beginning of the New World'

FNC Entertainment has made an exciting project announcement.

On August 27 KST, the label announced that their upcoming boy group debut will consist of a movie premiere featuring a sci-fi story behind the group's concept. The new teaser image is thus a poster for the movie, titled 'P1H: The Beginning of the New World'.

According to FNC Entertainment, the plot revolves around six boys from the stars Alkaid and Alcor, arriving on Earth to save the planet from the spread of a strange virus. The fictional virus is known to instill wrath and violence in human beings, which the boys will seek to prevent.

The main characters will be the members of the new rookie group, whose individual concepts will be further drawn out in detail through the movie's narrative. Chang, the director of 'P1H', has previously made feature-length films including 'Canola', 'The Target', and 'Death Bell'.

The movie 'P1H', along with the official debut of the group, will premiere this coming October. The project will reveal the meaning behind its very title, as well as open up a hybrid genre of 'K-POP Cinematic Universe'.

This large-scale, 6-member rookie boy group will be FNC Entertainment's first boy group since SF9's debut back in 2016.



Stay tuned for updates!