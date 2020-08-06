Jeon So Mi wins #1 + Performances from August 6th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On this week's episode, ENOi made a comeback with "W.A.Y (Where Are You)", Hong Eun Ki returned with "Flower", 1Team made a comeback with "ULLAELI KKOLLAELI", Rocket Punch came back with "Juicy", Cherry Bullet made their comeback with "Aloha Oe", B1A4's Sandeul returned with "Summer Day, Summer Night", (G)I-DLE came back with "DUMDi DUMDi", Kang Daniel returned with "Who U Are", and Soyu came back with "Gotta Go".



As for the winners, ATEEZ and Jeon So Mi were the nominees, but it was Jeon So Mi who took the win with "What You Waiting For". Congratulations to Jeon So Mi!



Performances also included Boyhood, XRO, Saturday, TOO, Huh Chan Mi, April, ATEEZ, Jeon So Mi, Jessi, and Eric Nam.



Watch the performances below!



WINNER:







===

COMEBACK: ENOi







==

COMEBACK: Hong Eun Ki







==

COMEBACK: 1Team







==

COMEBACK: Rocket Punch







==

COMEBACK: Cherry Bullet







==

COMEBACK: Sandeul







==

COMEBACK: (G)I-DLE





==

COMEBACK: Kang Daniel





==

COMEBACK: Soyu





===

Boyhood







==

XRO







==

Saturday







==

TOO







==

Huh Chan Mi







==

April







==

ATEEZ







==

Jeon So Mi







==

Jessi





==

Eric Nam





===