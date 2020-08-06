14

Posted by germainej

Jeon So Mi wins #1 + Performances from August 6th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!


On this week's episode, ENOi made a comeback with "W.A.Y (Where Are You)", Hong Eun Ki returned with "Flower", 1Team made a comeback with "ULLAELI KKOLLAELI", Rocket Punch came back with "Juicy", Cherry Bullet made their comeback with "Aloha Oe", B1A4's Sandeul returned with "Summer Day, Summer Night", (G)I-DLE came back with "DUMDi DUMDi", Kang Daniel returned with "Who U Are", and Soyu came back with "Gotta Go".     

As for the winners, ATEEZ and Jeon So Mi were the nominees, but it was Jeon So Mi who took the win with "What You Waiting For". Congratulations to Jeon So Mi!

Performances also included BoyhoodXROSaturdayTOOHuh Chan MiAprilATEEZ, Jeon So MiJessi, and Eric Nam   

Watch the performances below!

WINNER:


COMEBACK: ENOi


COMEBACK: Hong Eun Ki


COMEBACK: 1Team


COMEBACK: Rocket Punch


COMEBACK: Cherry Bullet


COMEBACK: Sandeul


COMEBACK: (G)I-DLE

COMEBACK: Kang Daniel

COMEBACK: Soyu

Boyhood


XRO


Saturday


TOO


Huh Chan Mi


April


ATEEZ


Jeon So Mi


Jessi

Eric Nam

  1. Jeon So Mi
guest_baby-1,829 pts 48 minutes ago
xtrazacc73 pts 8 minutes ago
8 minutes ago

EAT THAT HATERS!!! CONGRATS SOMI <3

