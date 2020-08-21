Jenyer (Jiyoon) stands veiled in red in 'Bad' teaser image

Jenyer (Jiyoon) has revealed her latest teaser image for 'Bad'.



In her latest teaser, Jenyer wears sunglasses under a veil against the bold, red backdrop from her previous teasers. Her upcoming digital single album 'Bad' drops on August 24 KST.



Take a look at Jenyer's latest teaser image above, and check out her 'to this which the world all are bad' teaser video here if you missed it.



