Jenyer (Jiyoon) stands veiled in red in 'Bad' teaser image

Jenyer (Jiyoon) has revealed her latest teaser image for 'Bad'.
In her latest teaser, Jenyer wears sunglasses under a veil against the bold, red backdrop from her previous teasers. Her upcoming digital single album 'Bad' drops on August 24 KST.
Take a look at Jenyer's latest teaser image above, and check out her 'to this which the world all are bad' teaser video here if you missed it.
