Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 40 minutes ago

Jenyer (Jiyoon) stands veiled in red in 'Bad' teaser image

Jenyer (Jiyoon) has revealed her latest teaser image for 'Bad'.

In her latest teaser, Jenyer wears sunglasses under a veil against the bold, red backdrop from her previous teasers. Her upcoming digital single album 'Bad' drops on August 24 KST.

Take a look at Jenyer's latest teaser image above, and check out her 'to this which the world all are bad' teaser video here if you missed it.

