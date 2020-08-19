22

Jenyer (Jiyoon) walks a fiery path in 'to this which the world all are bad' teaser video

Jenyer (Jiyoon) has dropped her teaser video for 'to this which the world all are bad'.

In the teaser, Jenyer walks a dirt path surrounded by small fires as a scene with a past lover comes up. 'to this which the world all are bad' is a part of her upcoming digital single album 'Bad', which drops on August 24 KST.

What do you think of Jenyer's teaser video?

Cool! So far, I like the snip of the track in the teaser!

