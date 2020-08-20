3

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Jenyer (Jiyoon) sheds crystal tears in 'Bad' teaser image

AKP STAFF

Jenyer (Jiyoon) has released her latest teaser image for 'Bad'!

In the teaser image, Jenyer sheds crystal tears in a black top with the word "labeless" printed all over it. Her upcoming digital single album 'Bad' drops on August 24 KST.

Take a look at Jenyer's latest teaser image above, and check out her 'to this which the world all are bad' teaser video here if you missed it. 

  1. Jenyer (Jiyoon)
  2. BAD
0 396 Share 75% Upvoted
misc.
Kpop Girl Groups Rankings & Rank Distribution
6 days ago   14   43,644

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND