IZ*ONE's Chaeyeon snaps selfies with sister ITZY's Chaeryeong backstage at '2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards'

IZ*ONE's Chaeyeon and ITZY's Chaeryeong had a cute sister moment backstage at the '2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards'!

On August 16 KST, Chaeyeon took to IZ*ONE's official Instagram account to share three adorable selfies the two sisters snapped backstage on the set of the award show. In the images, both girls are wearing the stage outfits for their respective groups, but with the matching black color and the sisters' uncanny family resemblance, their two looks complement each other's well enough that they could easily be confused for their own promotional unit.

"I met up with my 2nd younger sibling," Chaeyeon gushed in the caption for the image set. "My precious sister who I was even more delighted to see because we met up at an award show. Let's be happy!"





Meanwhile, at the event, which was held on August 13, both sisters went home with an award - with IZ*ONE winning a bonsang plus the 'New K-Wave Global Hot Trend' award and ITZY winning the 'Special Hallyu Artist Award.'

Check out Chaeyeon's Instagram post below!