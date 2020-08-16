DONGKIZ releases another group teaser photo for '自我 The Conscious' comeback

DONGKIZ is continuing the countdown until their latest comeback with another group image teaser!

On August 16 at 6 PM KST, the group's agency Dongyo Entertainment unveiled their 2nd image teaser of the day, following another that had been released that day at noon. In the new image, the members look chic and seductive in all-black looks, sitting at an elegant dinner table and staring straight at the camera invitingly, as if the viewer had just entered the room.

Meanwhile, DONGKIZ's 3rd single album '自我 The Conscious' is set for release on August 19.

Check out the full teaser image below!