Actor Ji Hyun Woo reveals he underwent therapy because of his 'Love is Annoying, But I Hate Being Lonely' character

Actor Ji Hyun Woo revealed he underwent therapy because of his 'Love is Annoying, But I Hate Being Lonely' character.



On August 11, 'Love is Annoying, But I Hate Being Lonely' held a press conference, and Ji Hyun Woo talked about his character, psychiatrist Cha Kang Woo. The actor further revealed he went as far as attending a psychiatric consultation, saying, "I attended therapy because it's my first time playing the role of a psychologist. I wanted to observe how they talk and what kind of people come visit them. Cha Kang Woo has boyish as well as mature charms, so I tried to see funny and serious things."



The MBC every1 drama follows young people at a co-living house who want to date, but don't want to get too serious. Cha Kang Woo is a curious psychiatrist, who's afraid of romance because of trauma from his past.



'Love is Annoying, But I Hate Being Lonely' premieres tonight at 10:50PM KST.

