TVXQ's Changmin postpones wedding with fiancée due to rising COVID-19 concerns

TVXQ's Changmin has postponed his wedding plans.

On August 27 KST, SM Entertainment announced that Changmin and his non-celebrity fiancée have postponed their wedding due to the resurgence of coronavirus concerns in Seoul. The date for the wedding ceremony, originally planned for September 5, will be rescheduled and revealed upon further discussion among family members.

As decided previously, the ceremony will be held privately in the presence of family members and close acquaintances. Stay tuned for more information.