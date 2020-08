(G)I-DLE got their first win for their comeback "DUMDi DUMDi" on 'Show Champion'.

On the August 12 broadcast of 'Show Champion', (G)I-DLE competed against Kang Daniel, ATEEZ, Lee Hi, and Jessi for first place. Despite the tough competition, the girls managed to take the win.

The girls seem genuinely shocked after winning first.

Congratulations (G)I-DLE and check out the encore performance below.