Former X1 member Lee Eun Sang is making is solo debut!

On August 13, Brand New Music opened Lee Eun Sang's official Twitter and fan cafe in preparation for the idol's solo artist promotions. Lee Eun Sang will be greeting fans very soon with the release of his 1st single album 'Beautiful Scar', set to drop on August 31.

Follow Lee Eun Sang's official Twitter below for the latest updates on his solo debut, and also check out his first series of 'Beautiful Scar' teaser images!