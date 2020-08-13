46

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 21 hours ago

ASTRO to debut their first unit group with Moonbin & Sanha

According to an exclusive report on August 14, ASTRO's Moonbin and Sanha are currently preparing to debut in a unit group!

The report stated that Moonbin and Sanha are busy focussing on their unit album preparations, with aims to make their debut some time in September. If true, this will mark ASTRO's first ever unit group debut in 4 years. 

Meanwhile, Moonbin and Sanha are currently active as MCs of MBC M's 'Show Champion'. 

[UPDATE] Fantagio Music has officially confirmed the above report as true, stating, "It's true that Moonbin and Sanha preparing to release their first unit album in mis-September." 

ByunBanRyu34 pts 12 hours ago 0
12 hours ago

Astro is amazing in any form. Can't wait to see them!

suachun153 pts 20 hours ago 0
20 hours ago

omg omg omg omg omg

