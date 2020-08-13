ASTRO to debut their first unit group with Moonbin & Sanha

According to an exclusive report on August 14, ASTRO's Moonbin and Sanha are currently preparing to debut in a unit group!

The report stated that Moonbin and Sanha are busy focussing on their unit album preparations, with aims to make their debut some time in September. If true, this will mark ASTRO's first ever unit group debut in 4 years.

Meanwhile, Moonbin and Sanha are currently active as MCs of MBC M's 'Show Champion'.

[UPDATE] Fantagio Music has officially confirmed the above report as true, stating, "It's true that Moonbin and Sanha preparing to release their first unit album in mis-September."