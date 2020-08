On August 14, A Team Entertainment confirmed news of boy group VAV's comeback to various media outlets!

The label revealed, "VAV are currently in the final stages of preparations as they aim to make a comeback in September. They recently wrapped up their comeback MV filming on Jeju island."

This will mark VAV's first full group comeback in 11 months, since the release of 'Poision' in October of 2019. Can't wait for more details on VAV's new album!