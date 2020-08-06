Fans and Wanna One members celebrate the third anniversary of Wanna One's debut

Fans and a few members of Wanna One are celebrating the third anniversary since the debut of the group.

Wanna One was the second idol group produced by CJ E&M through the hit TV program 'Produce 101' Season 2. They made their official debut on August 7th, 2017 with their premiere show. Since their debut, Wanna One has been receiving an immense amount of love from fans as they were the third group to sell 1 million copies of their debut album.

Many were sad to see the disbandment of this project group as Wanna One held their final concert in January of 2019.

It has been one year since the group had disbanded and the members went to promote separately in the respective groups and gigs. Still, many fans remember their beloved group Wanna One as they tweet hashtags #ThreeYearsWithWannaOne and #우리워너원_3주년에도_사랑해 (We still love our Wanna One on their third anniversary).

Members such as Ha Sung Woon and Lai Kuan Lin also celebrated with fans on this anniversary. Ha Sung Woon hosted a live video to speak with fans as Kuan Lin posted a photo of the group on his Instagram.



sungwoon: everyone, today is Wanna One’s 3rd Anniversary. Since i like Wanna One, let’s hear to Wanna One’s songs.



he is playing & singing along to “I’ll Remember”😭😭 indeed our president🥺❤️#워너원 #우리워너원_3주년에도_사랑해#ThreeYearsWithWannaOne pic.twitter.com/uTEMwHuj8M — 2park ♡ (@park99s) August 6, 2020

Last year he was the first one to post something for the 2nd Anniversary.. this year he is the first one again...he even did a vlive 😭#우리워너원_3주년에도_사랑해#ThreeYearsWithWannaOne pic.twitter.com/U9VB262EeC — ja. | WANNAONE DAY (@sodubaejy) August 6, 2020

Caption: "brothers...I'm sorry for this year. See you soon."





"They have broken up but they didn't parted ways. It has been a beautiful moment."#우리워너원_3주년에도_사랑해 #ThreeYearsWithWannaOne pic.twitter.com/DZsvCMyQoY — kang daniel best boy ever 🤟 (@asdfghaya96) August 6, 2020



