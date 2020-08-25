EXID's Hani boasts her charismatic charms even in sweats in the September edition of BAZAAR magazine

EXID member Hani's photoshoot for Harper's Bazaar September edition has been released.

Hani, who is currently promoting as an actress under her legal name An Hee Yeon, was featured in the September edition of the magazine.



The photoshoot that was revealed was taken with the theme titled, "In Locker Room". It portrays the moments when Hani leaves the locker room after her workout.

Hani was known to show her energy as she prepared for the photoshoot and showed off her charms as she changed into various outfits. She was able to show off her charismatic charms even though she was dressed in sweats.





The long padding jacket and fur jacket, eco bag, and sneakers are all from thHogan's 2020 F/W line. The times are designed to be used every day with comfort as it also boasts of the trendy fashion design.



Meanwhile, Hani is promoting as an actress under the name An Hee Yeon. She is increasing her acting spectrum as she adds more works to her portfolio.

She is scheduled to make an appearance in the cast of the cinematic-drama 'SF8 - White Crow' in the coming month of September.

Hani has also been cast in the digital drama 'Still Not Thirty' as the role of 'Lee Ran Joo'.



