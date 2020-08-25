BTS photographed on their way home after work on August 25

Recently, photos of BTS on their way home were posted on an online community as netizens were able to see the boy group in their most comfortable form.

The members seem to be happy as they make their way home to finally end their busy day. Each member is seen wearing very comfortable clothing with just t-shirts and slippers.

The netizen who posted these photos stated the BTS members were exiting a broadcast station in Incheon.

Many netizens commented on how the BTS members could not hide their good looks behind the mask and also looked handsome even though they were not dolled up.

Netizen's commented:

"Namjoon looks so happy. He seems happy to go home. lol."

"V looks taller, maybe he grew."



"They're all dressed so freely and comfortably. So cute."



"You definitely can't hide their good looks behind a mask."

"They definitely seem like world stars even though they're not wearing nice clothes or have their hairs done."

"Look at Namjoon hold his glasses in his hands. lol."

"Is J-Hope holding a choco-pie?"

"Jimin has really good proportions."

"I think Jungkook's and Yoonki's style of clothing."

"Jin is really worldwide handsome even though his face is covered by his hair."



