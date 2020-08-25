Girls' Generation member Sooyoung shows off her tall figure

Girls' Generation member Sooyoung recently showed off her tall beautiful figure as she updated her fans through social media.





On August 25th, Sooyoung posted on her Instagram one photo with just the hashtags "Advertisement/Sponsored" and #JWANDERSONXYOOX.





In the photo that was revealed showed Sooyoung wearing a long shirt that accentuated her long legs. Many netizens complimented Sooyoung as she marked the photo as an advertisement in light of the recent PPL controversy that had heightened in the entertainment industry.



What also caught the eyes of netizens was her tall figure as she stands at 172 cm (5' 8") with a slim body.

Meanwhile, Sooyoung has been dating her boyfriend, actor Jung Kyung Ho, for almost ten years. They admitted to dating back in 2014 and have continued to grow their love for each other since.

