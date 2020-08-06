1

Kim Woo Seok waits for love in MV teaser for 'Sorrow' collab with VIXX' Ravi & Red Velvet's Yeri

Kim Woo Seok has revealed his short film teaser for "Sorrow". 

Kim Woo Seok, VIXX' Ravi, and Red Velvet's Yeri are collaborating for a remake of Cool's "Sorrow", and the above MV teaser follows Kim Woo Seok as he waits for Yeri to show up. 

"Sorrow" marks part 3 of the ongoing '2020 Cool Summer Project' collaboration remake series. Ravi and Yeri previously worked together for a remake of Cool's "Woman On The Beach" along with AB6IX's Jeon Woong, and TEEN TOP's Niel, A Pink's Namjoo, and Nam Do Hyun covered Cool's "Destiny".

Ravi, Yeri, and Kim Woo Seok's "Sorrow" drops on August 7 KST.

