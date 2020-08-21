11

Posted by beansss

Check out K-Pop idol group brand value rankings for the month of August

Here are the top K-Pop idol group brand value rankings for the month of August, based on big data analysis!

From July 21 through August 21, 2020, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation analyzed big data of 100 K-Pop idol groups in areas including consumer participation, media activity, communication, community activity, and more. 

With an overwhelming 14,900,242 brand points, boy group BTS came out on top for the month of August at 1st place among their fellow K-Pop idol artists. In 2nd place came BLACKPINK, earning a total of 8,472,487 brand points this month. 3rd place went to the girls of Red Velvet with 3,886,185 points, followed by (G)I-DLE in 4th place with a close 3,604,925 points. 

From 5th through 10th place are, in order: TWICE, MAMAMOO, IZ*ONE, Oh My Girl, Girls' Generation, and Seventeen. Check out the full analysis results, below!

quark123958
45 minutes ago

1. BTS 2. Blackpink 3. Red Velvet 4. (g)-idle 5. Twice 6. Mamamoo 7. IZ*ONE 8. Oh My Girl 9. Girls Generation 10. Seventeen 11. April 12. EXO 13. itzy 14. GFriend 15. NCT 16. Astro 17. Rocket Punch 18. Cosmic Girls 19. Weeekly 20. Teen Top 21. ONF 22. The Boyz 23. Lovelyz 24. Big Bang 25. SHINee 26. Super Junior 27. Apink 28. Stray Kids 29. Weki Meki 30. Dreamcatcher 31. ONEUS 32. NU'EST 33. Loona 34. Winner 35. BtoB 36. CLC 37. VIXX 38. Momoland 39. Infinite 40. TXT 41. Ateez 42. AB6IX 43. Monsta X 44. GWSN 45. Verivery 46. TVXQ! 47. Highlight 48. VICTON 49. 1TEAM 50. CIX 51. Noir 52. SF9 53. Shinhwa 54. Cignature 55. Fiestar 56.TOO 57. Cherry Bullet 58. Saturday 59. Girls Day 60. Pentagon 61. EXID 62. Golden Child 63. Hotshot 64. AlphaBat 65. MCND 66. AND 67. After School 68. 2PM 69. GOT7 70. fromis_9 71. Trei 72. 2AM 73. Berry Good 74. B1A4 75. JYJ 76. FT.Island 77. f(x) 78. Pristin 79. Dongkiz 80. Laboum 81. Block B 82. Nine Muses 83. Busters 84. Hello Venus 85. Secret Number 86. Sechskies 87. Argon 88. 1THE9 89. Halo 90. B.A.P 91. Everglow 92. I LUV 93. gugudan 94. 3YE 95. DiA 96. ENOi 97. Boyfriend 98. GSA 99. Nature 100. Brown Eyed Girls

hellos123
46 minutes ago

Gidle :D

