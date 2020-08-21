Check out K-Pop idol group brand value rankings for the month of August

Here are the top K-Pop idol group brand value rankings for the month of August, based on big data analysis!

From July 21 through August 21, 2020, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation analyzed big data of 100 K-Pop idol groups in areas including consumer participation, media activity, communication, community activity, and more.

With an overwhelming 14,900,242 brand points, boy group BTS came out on top for the month of August at 1st place among their fellow K-Pop idol artists. In 2nd place came BLACKPINK, earning a total of 8,472,487 brand points this month. 3rd place went to the girls of Red Velvet with 3,886,185 points, followed by (G)I-DLE in 4th place with a close 3,604,925 points.

From 5th through 10th place are, in order: TWICE, MAMAMOO, IZ*ONE, Oh My Girl, Girls' Generation, and Seventeen. Check out the full analysis results, below!

