Singer-songwriter James Lee releases heartbreaking music video for “LIAR”

Just shortly after the release of his sophomore EP ‘CASTLES’ on July 31, James Lee is back with the official music video for “LIAR,” featuring an intimate performance that showcases his growth over the years with the official music video for “LIAR.” “LIAR” allows fans to take a glimpse into how James has been able to persevere and connect with his fans through emotional and relatable songwriting.

“LIAR” features a diversity of sounds: the intro brings flashes of Dashboard Confessional, acoustic fingerstyle guitar with 808’s layer throughout the song, and a hip-hop outro wraps up the piece with an unexpected groove. This unique blend will have fans unconsciously bobbing their heads to the beat.

James reveals that “LIAR” holds a special place in his heart because it “blends the style [he] loved writing before [his] accident, with the music [he has] embraced as a producer.” He hopes that his fans will be able to emphasize with the song even more through the video, which he feels “highlights the intricacies of a breakup laced with disbelief and regret.”

Check out the music video for “LIAR” here.